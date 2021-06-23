New Degree Provides Path To Athletic Training Career
"The coursework includes laboratory-based classes as well as an extensive clinical education component that will assist students in their development of essential and advanced skills in athletic training," said Mary Williams, program director of the MSAT. "Our program students in the MSAT will also complete a research project with the mentorship of faculty and preceptors that will be presented at professional conferences and submitted for publication to peer-reviewed journals."