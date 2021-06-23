No new COVID-19 cases recorded in Mower County for a third straight day Wednesday
For a third straight day, Mower County logged 4,575 confirmed and 130 probable COVID-19 cases for a cumulative total of 4,705 since the onset of the pandemic, according to statistics released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health. Health officials stated that 42,878 healthcare workers in the state have now tested positive for the virus, and just over 593,300 people have now been reported as no longer needing isolation.www.myaustinminnesota.com