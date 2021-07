The blind beer tasting that my sister and brother-in-law hosted this past weekend was a "smashing" success. At 31 years old, I've only been drinking beer for the past five years. Unlike most, I didn't cut my teeth on the cheap commercial stuff on tap at the local dive bar. I'd tried a Guinness in my early 20's but hated it and basically avoided beer after that. It wasn't until moving to Minnesota in 2016 and hanging out at local craft breweries that I began to develop a taste and appreciation for good craft beer. So, until this past weekend, I had never had a Bud before. Or a Miller. Or a Busch. Or a whole slew of other widely-popular commercial drafts.