DOWNTOWN AKRON — Safety improvements may be coming to the entrance of the Akron Municipal Building. During the June 28 Akron City Council meeting, members heard details of a project to add metal detectors and a police scan station to the building at 166 S. High St. Service Director Chris Ludle said walls would be constructed on the first floor to control the flow of guests through the new security entrance. He added that one or two Akron Police Department officers would staff the entrance during the day and Monday evenings when Akron City Council meets.