Hed Mayner Dresses Tomorrow's Traveler
Hed Mayner Spring/Summer 2022 Men’s. Paris, France. Paris-based Israeli designer Hed Mayner is one of the most exciting brands on the Paris Fashion Week calendar— in my humble opinion. Though his garments can be challenging to procure from stores outside of Asia, his lavish runways and lookbooks are pure aspirational eye candy. Expertly styled by Encens Magazine founder and former Nehera creative director Samuel Drira, Mayner's exaggerated silhouettes are informed by gargantuan shirts and floor-scraping trousers, all cut from richly textured cloths in enormous scale.www.highsnobiety.com