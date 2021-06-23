Cancel
Hed Mayner Dresses Tomorrow's Traveler

By Jake Silbert
Highsnobiety
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHed Mayner Spring/Summer 2022 Men’s. Paris, France. Paris-based Israeli designer Hed Mayner is one of the most exciting brands on the Paris Fashion Week calendar— in my humble opinion. Though his garments can be challenging to procure from stores outside of Asia, his lavish runways and lookbooks are pure aspirational eye candy. Expertly styled by Encens Magazine founder and former Nehera creative director Samuel Drira, Mayner's exaggerated silhouettes are informed by gargantuan shirts and floor-scraping trousers, all cut from richly textured cloths in enormous scale.

www.highsnobiety.com
ApparelDaily Beast

This Washable Silk Dress Is What I Wear When I’m Traveling

Scouting Report: Not only is this silk dress comfortable and stylish, but it's easily washable, too. The world is starting to open up to travel again, and it’s so exciting, but it also means that it’s time to freshen up the travel wardrobe. So I couldn’t have been more excited to find what has to be the most perfect travel dress ever. Seriously, a wardrobe staple that covers as many bases as this Quince silk tee dress does is as rare as a herd of unicorns.
Designers & CollectionsNYLON

Dior’s Cruise 2022 Collection Included A Very Familiar Swan Dress

After a few digital-only fashion months, due to the COVID pandemic, runway shows are starting to go back to its physical form. With the latest cruise collection currently making their debuts, designers are putting out all the stops when it comes to an IRL presentation. On Thursday, Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri showcased her Cruise 2022 collection, and sticking with tradition among most fashion houses, she chose Athens’ historic Panathenaic Stadium as her far-flung runway destination.
ApparelHarper's Bazaar

Let's Get Dressed Again

Who would have believed that getting dressed was a skill you could lose? That even the sharpest dressers among us could find themselves staring in confusion in front of their closets, incapable of putting an outfit together? More than a year spent in lockdown within the cocoon-like confines of hoodies and elastic waistbands has rendered even the most style-savvy among us at a loss for how to put on clothes.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Needles Spring/Summer 2022 Collection Lookbook

Key Pieces: Nothing is more quintessentially Needles than the brand's signature track pants but their signature Papillon ("Butterfly") logo has been transferred to all kinda items, including denim jackets, blazers, work shirts, jeans, jewelry, and some sparkly caps. Buy: Nepenthes, SSENSE, Incu. Editor's Notes: It's never not the '70s in...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Paris Fashion Week SS22 Men's Best Clothes and Pieces

With a semi-normalized Paris Fashion Week in the proverbial bag, there's another vast selection of lookbooks and runway presentations to pick through, providing ample opportunity to scope Spring/Summer 2022's grails ahead of time. Though there are more than enough goodies to last a lifetime, we've picked out a few bits to add to your shopping list for next summer, skimming some of the choicest pieces alongside some goods that may have gotten lost in the ever-hectic seasonal shuffle from luxury labels and indies alike.
Beauty & FashionThe New Yorker

The Dread of Getting Dressed

On a recent Thursday night, I opened my closet for the first time in almost a year. I had to push my partner’s sit-up bench, where we’d heaped towels too dirty for the clean-towel place but not dirty enough for the hamper, away from the door. Inside hung “outfits,” garments I used to wear to work or to an evening out with friends: sweaters in dark colors, the slump of a dress, a pair of tops with their long, pale sleeves twined together. My nice shoes lay under a silky, tunic-like number I’d forgotten I owned, which had slipped to the ground, like the heroine of an opera. The air bore traces of something floral, rich, and oddly threatening. I could not shake the feeling that I’d disturbed a tomb.
Designers & Collectionsmalemodelscene.net

PFW: HENRIK VIBSKOV Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Discover HENRIK VIBSKOV Spring Summer 2022 The Sun Will Shine On The Assembly Line Collection, that was inspired by the universe of porcelain, presented with a video directed by Hörður Freyr Brynjarsson, on Saturday, June 26th, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection explores porcelain theme – its material both strong and fragile, the craftsmanship, its use – from decoration, arts, tableware, figurines, to technology and industry, as well as the way its broken pieces can become beautiful again – put together with new elements they make fresh structures.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WWD

Amiri RTW Spring 2022

Los Angeles designer Mike Amiri has relaunched his women’s collection for spring 2022, starting with a clean, casual slate. Departing from its previous rocker identity, Amiri’s new stand-alone vision for women’s pushes luxe sportswear in neutral hues the Left Coast way. “I wanted to focus on what we do well...
ApparelHypebae

Telfar Debuts Converse Collaboration With Co-Branded Duffle Bag

Telfar has teased its long-awaited collaboration with Converse, kicking off the release with a co-branded duffle bag. Centered on the idea that “sport is for everyone,” the team-up was first announced in 2019, when Telfar debuted a series of collaborative Chuck 70s at Paris Fashion Week. The nylon duffle bag,...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Acne Studios’ SS22 Menswear Collection Is a Showcase of Eclectic Freedom

For Acne Studios’ Spring/Summer 2022 menswear collection, creative director Jonny Johansson aimed to revive the spirit of the 70s, emphasizing the ideas of counterculture, community and renewed faith. Focusing on feeling, the collection deconstructs the formality of various men’s uniforms, juxtaposing them with elements from the disco age where everything seemed possible.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Off-White™ Moves Into Kidswear

Virgil Abloh and Off-White™ have announced a new venture, launching a new Off-White™ Kids line. The first kidswear collection from the label will be for Fall/Winter 2021, and will include girls’ and boys’ clothing for kids aged between 4 and 12 years old. Announcing Off-White™ Kids, Abloh said, “I often...
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Despite the Heat, a Pair of Summer Trousers Might be the Coolest Thing to Wear This Summer

While you’ve probably set aside your wool trousers or leather pants for the summer months, that doesn’t mean you should retire the idea of full-length bottoms for the season altogether. And the styles of summer pants below for women make a convincing case. With breezy fits and lightweight fabrics, these are the kind of trousers that answer the prayers of the women who don’t count themselves fans of dresses, skirts, or even shorts. Though both pant patriots and dress obsessors will adore this season’s assortment.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

GmbH x ASICS GEL-Quantum 360 SS22: Official Images & Information

Although ASICS has been pumping out fire general release sneakers over the past few months (in part due to Kiko Kostadinov’s move in-house at the Japanese sportswear giant), the brand’s collaborations are still some of the best in the industry. One such collaboration is the long-standing partnership with Berlin-based GmbH, who recently shared a preview of an upcoming co-branded ASICS GEL-Quantum 360.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Summer’s coolest dress is an instant classic. OMG, did you see this?

For the second project in a series of storytelling products to be released sequentially throughout the summer New York product designer Nik Bentel set out to create the perfect summer dress by looking back. Way back. Using Sandro Botticelli’s 1480s masterpiece The Birth of Venus as inspiration, Bentel set out to recreate, as accurately as possible, the floral flowing dress worn by the Hora of ...
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Tank Dresses Were Princess Diana’s Secret Wardrobe Weapon

“Diana had been called a fashion icon, but at the start she was incredibly unsophisticated about it all,” remarked Anna Harvey, Diana, Princess of Wales’s stylist, in British Vogue’s October 1997 issue. With Harvey’s guidance, the People’s Princess “rapidly learned how to make an impact.”. In the ’80s, her dress...
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

This Off-the-Shoulder Floral Dress Is a Summer Queen’s Dream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We can’t stop looking for new dresses right now. We barely got to get glammed up last year, even for a more casual-cute look, so we’re on full watch for 1. new pieces and 2. occasions to wear them to. Sometimes a dress even inspires us to create certain plans that would fit its aesthetic!