Simon Cowell to Walk the Line with ITV

By Oli Hammett
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntertainment format mogul Simon Cowell is set to return to ITV with musical gameshow Walk the Line, which will debut on the UK broadcaster and its streaming service ITV Hub later this year. A variety of acts will compete in the six-parter as they aim to win a life-changing amount...

CelebritiesDecider

Sofia Vergara Vows to Get Revenge on Simon Cowell After ‘AGT’ Prank

Simon Cowell gave America’s Got Talent quite the scare on last night’s episode when the show brought back infamous “comedy danger act” Ryan Stock and Amberlynn Walker. The duo, who previously appeared on AGT when Walker hit Stock’s neck with a flaming arrow during their act, returned for a second chance, this time looping Cowell and judge Sofia Vergara into their bit, Yahoo Entertainment reports.
Businessarcamax.com

Simon Cowell investing in drinks company

Simon Cowell is to invest £500,000 in a low-calorie alcohol company. The music mogul has overhauled his lifestyle in recent years, and one of the changes he's made is to opt to drink SkinnyBrands Premium Lager when he fancies a tipple. And Simon has become such an "absolute devotee" to...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Simon Cowell to return to ITV for brand new musical gameshow

Simon Cowell is set to launch a new musical game show on ITV called Walk The Line. The X Factor star will head a panel of judges overseeing musical variety acts, who will be given a choice each week to cash out and leave or stay in the competition and play for potentially more money.
Musicbleedingcool.com

When Loki Music Composer Threw Eggs At Simon Cowell On Live TV

As was emphasised in the first two episodes of the new Loki TV series on Disney+, Loki is the Norse God of Mischief. But it turns out there is a lot of mischief behind the scenes as well. Take the composer of the music in Loki, Natalie Holt. In 2013, during the Britain's Got Talent live final, watched by over 13 million people in the UK alone, it was Natalie Holt who emerged on stage and began throwing eggs at producer/judge Simon Cowell, hitting him repeatedly, before she was dragged from the stage by security.
BusinessPosted by
newschain

Low calorie beer company gets a ‘yes’ from Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell is hoping his latest venture will prove to have the X-Factor. The music guru and TV talent show supremo is said to be investing £500,000 in diet alcoholic drinks brand Skinny Lager. The 61-year-old has revised his lifestyle in recent years, with low alcohol lager now his tipple...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Simon Cowell, 61, shows off his shiny visage and blinding white teeth during a rare Aussie TV interview - and says he's never felt better after breaking his back last year

He doesn't often show up on Australian television these days, so Aussies would be forgiven for not recognising Simon Cowell when he appeared on Nine's Today show on Friday. The TV personality and record executive, 61, showed off his extremely white veneers and shiny, wrinkle-free complexion while chatting to hosts Karl Stefanovic and Ally Langdon about his advert for Uber Eats, in which he plays the fictitious Grey Wiggle.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

WATCH: Simon Cowell Tears Up as He Gives an 'AGT' Contestant the Golden Buzzer

And just like that, another Golden Buzzer has been claimed. Tonight, legendary curmudgeon Simon Cowell got emotional as he awarded Nightbirde, a 30-year-old singer from Ohio, America's Got Talent's most prestigious honor. The judges teared up as Nightbirde recalled her battle with cancer, but after she performed an original song detailing her experience, it was Cowell who had the final say on her AGT fate.
Celebritiesnews-shield.com

Simon Cowell thinks he can reunite One Direction

Simon Cowell believes he can "persuade" One Direction to reunite. The music mogul put Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson into the group on 'The X Factor' 11 years ago, and though they've been on indefinite hiatus and working on solo projects since 2016 - a year after Zayn quit - he still believes they'll be back on stage together again one day and he's sure he could talk them into it.
MusicTVOvermind

The Elite List of Musicians Who Simon Cowell Discovered

Admit it, when American Idol debuted back in 2002, you had no idea who Simon Cowell was. Although the show introduced him as someone who had a successful career behind the scenes in the music industry, most viewers hadn’t heard his name before. As a result, you probably wondered what gave him the right to judge people’s performances so critically. Apparently, however, Simon might just be more qualified than a lot of us thought. What many people didn’t realize, however, was that Simon really had contributed a lot to the industry. Throughout his career, Simon has been responsible for discovered several successful artists, most of whom are from the UK. Keep reading for a list of some of the greatest musicians Simon Cowell discovered.
Celebritiesthemusicnetwork.com

The Wiggles & Simon Cowell front new Uber Eats campaign

Aussie children’s music superstars The Wiggles are the latest local celebrities to promote Uber Eats. Joining them in the new ‘Tonight I’ll Be Eating’ campaign is Simon Cowell, talent show judge, record executive, producer and celebrity manager. Cowell stars as the grumpy ‘Grey Wiggle’, in stark contrast to the enthusiastic...
CelebritiesPage Six

Simon Cowell set for charity walk after recovering from broken back

Simon Cowell is set to do his first-ever charity walk after “recovering 110 percent” from his broken back, it’s been reported. The “America’s Got Talent” judge, 61, broke his back last year in a horror fall after coming off an electric bike at his US home. Simon has previously stated...
CelebritiesComicBook

Loki Composer Natalie Holt Once Caused Controversy by Throwing Eggs at Simon Cowell

Loki composer Natalie Holt is currently making headlines for her trippy and commanding score for the Marvel Disney+ series; however, Holt was also once the center of some controversy, for throwing eggs at American Idol and X Factor host Simon Cowell, while she was a contestant on Britain's Got Talent. In 2013, Natalie Holt wrote an opinion piece for The Guardian, which was aptly titled "Why I pelted Simon Cowell with eggs". Needless to say, now that Hot is getting mainstream fame for her composer work on Marvel's Loki, it didn't take the Internet long to dig up Holt's old op-ed. But if anything, it's likely only going to increase her street cred with Marvel fans.
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

The Other Direction Gives Simon Cowell Deja Vu on the ‘AGT’ Stag

You’ve heard of One Direction, the boy band phenomenon that swept the world after stealing the spotlight on The X Factor UK. Now make way for The Other Direction. The self-described “World’s Gayest Boyband” auditioned for America’s Got Talent just in time for pride month. One Direction shockingly came in...
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Simon Cowell Is Set to Judge a New Musical Game Show With a Cash-out Option

Another day, another television game show to unpack. If you’re a fan of competition shows that lead to cash prizes, chances are you’ve seen them all. However, the game show world continues to reinvent itself with different concepts. From Beat Shazam, which tests musical knowledge, to Wheel of Fortune for word puzzle lovers, the sky’s the limit. Now, Simon Cowell is shaking the table with his new game show.