Green Valley Chapel United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor

MOUNT VERNON – Green Valley will welcome Tom Abraham as their new pastor at the July 4 service. Pastor Abraham has been involved in many outreach projects, including nursing home- and prison ministries, for 25 years. He has been a part of Habitat for Humanity projects and served on mission trips. He faithfully participates in Emmaus Walks. He has served in a variety of leadership roles both in the local church communities and other extension ministries. Pastor Abraham has had many opportunities to grow in discipleship and share the Good News of Jesus Christ.