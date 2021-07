A full list of classes offered by Galt Parks & Rec can be found online at www.ci.galt.ca.us; or call 209-366-7180. Register at: https://apm.activecommunities.com/galt. Summer Season starting the week of June 14. Each will have an eight game season with the top three teams in each division making it to playoffs. The “home” teams will keep the scorebook for the games. Cost is $511 per team ($40 late fee will be charged starting June 1).