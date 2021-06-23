Olivia Rodrigo Announces 'Sour Prom' Concert Film

If there is one thing that has stayed constant throughout history, from the Salem Witch Trials to the modern popularity of “Twilight,” it is society’s general hatred for young women. Many girls are mocked for their interests, their appearances and their hobbies. Take that young woman and put her in the public eye and you create a whole new monster. Some of the most hated public figures are either actors or musicians (or they’re otherwise involved in the industry), so imagine being a woman in both categories — like Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande or Olivia Rodrigo. The first two celebrities are arguably household names, but you might be thinking: Who is Olivia Rodrigo? And why do we hate young women?