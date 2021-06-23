Everything should bask in pink splendor today

Since it was first forged from breakbeats at Bronx block parties, rap has always been our most reactive art form. From beatboxing to freestyling, rappers draw their power through response — to the beat, their environment, and one another. The fundamental principle of hip-hop is the ability to make music out of whatever you have around you, no matter how limited the means. In every era of the genre, the biggest stars have arisen not simply out of luck or experience, but rather ingenuity in how they channeled their resources, whether those were their parents record collection or pirated software, presets, and YouTube tutorials. Rap music has always been akin to alchemy, siphoning literal magic out of the most unassuming of raw materials.