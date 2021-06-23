Cancel
COVID-19 disruptions in sub-Saharan Africa will have substantial health consequences

By Science X staff
MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly in the COVID-19 pandemic, many African leaders implemented prevention measures such as lockdowns, travel bans, border closures, and school closures. While these efforts may have helped slow the spread of the virus on the continent and continue to be important for its containment, they inadvertently disrupted livelihoods and food systems and curtailed access to critical nutrition, health, and education services. A new series of studies by researchers from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and colleagues from the Africa Research, Implementation Science and Education (ARISE) Network finds that these disruptions may have serious consequences for nutrition and health and exacerbate existing inequities—key areas for policymakers to address as the pandemic continues.

