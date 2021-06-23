COVID-19 disruptions in sub-Saharan Africa will have substantial health consequences

This month, the custodian agencies of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7 released a joint report, “Tracking SDG 7: The Energy Progress Report,” which examines the progress made toward the achievement of SDG 7, “ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all” by 2030. While progress has been made toward increasing electricity access globally—441 million more people have electricity in 2019 compared to 2010—the report highlights how the world is not on track to achieve any of the targets under SDG 7. According to the authors, the trajectory has been further diverted due to the COVID-19 pandemic that places additional burden on supply chains and consumer’s income, and is set to increase the deficit of electricity access in 2020. Moreover, write the authors, the pandemic highlighted the importance of access to reliable electricity in facilitating the delivery of vaccination doses that rely on ultracold storage and in the general success of public health programs.