Expert: Pharmacists Play Pivotal Role in Supporting Safe Consumption of Psychedelic Medicines Upon Their FDA Approval

pharmacytimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBia Labate, PhD, public education and culture specialist at the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, and Kelan Thomas, PharmD, MS, associate professor of clinical sciences at Touro University California College of Pharmacy, discuss the psychedelic medicine market and the outlook for the field. Pharmacy Times interviewed Bia Labate, PhD, executive...

www.pharmacytimes.com
#Psychedelic Drugs#Fda Approval#Pharmacists#Psychedelics#Pharmacy Times#The Chacruna Institute#Rems
