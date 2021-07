Monadnock Community Hospital held its first COVID-19 public vaccine clinic in the Medical Arts Building parking lot on Saturday. A total of 39 individuals went to the three-hour drive-through clinic that was held in partnership with the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network. Of those 39, 14 received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while five others got their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The remaining 20 were given their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine. A total of 12 Pfizer vaccines administered were given to those under the age of 18, including one local camper from Austria.