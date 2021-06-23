Generic Inhalation Therapy for Bronchoconstriction in Patients With COPD Approved by FDA

The Alzheimer’s Association issued a statement on June 7 regarding the FDA approval of aducanumab (Biogen/Eisai) for treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. “This approval is a victory for people living with Alzheimer’s and their families,” said Harry Johns, Alzheimer’s Association president and chief executive officer. “This is the first FDA-approved drug that delays decline due to Alzheimer’s disease. This means individuals may have more time to actively participate in daily life, have sustained independence and hold on to memories longer. We can experience longer — the relationships we hold most dear — our families and friends.”