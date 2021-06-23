Generic Inhalation Therapy for Bronchoconstriction in Patients With COPD Approved by FDA
New drug products from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Cipla Limited are therapeutic equivalents to Sunovion Pharmaceuticals’ Brovana Inhalation Solution, 15 mcg/2 mL. Officials with the FDA have approved 2 new generic arformoterol tartrate inhalation solution drug products in 15 mcg/2 mL unit-dose vials. These drug products, from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Cipla Limited, are therapeutic equivalents to Sunovion Pharmaceuticals’ Brovana Inhalation Solution, 15 mcg/2 mL.1,2.www.pharmacytimes.com