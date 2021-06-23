Cancel
Generic Inhalation Therapy for Bronchoconstriction in Patients With COPD Approved by FDA

By Kristen Coppock, MA, Managing Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew drug products from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Cipla Limited are therapeutic equivalents to Sunovion Pharmaceuticals’ Brovana Inhalation Solution, 15 mcg/2 mL. Officials with the FDA have approved 2 new generic arformoterol tartrate inhalation solution drug products in 15 mcg/2 mL unit-dose vials. These drug products, from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Cipla Limited, are therapeutic equivalents to Sunovion Pharmaceuticals’ Brovana Inhalation Solution, 15 mcg/2 mL.1,2.

