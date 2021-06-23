Cancel
Conan O’Brien and Seth Rogen Share a Joint On Stage

By Abbey White
The Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a true Irish goodbye, the final week of O'Brien's TBS talk show has featured a handful of favorite guests, relived classic moments, and delivered new ones — including the talk show host smoking weed on air. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share...

www.hollywoodreporter.com
The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

CelebritiesComplex

Watch Seth Rogen Convince Conan to Take a Hit of His Joint During Final Week of Show

Viewers were treated with a “genuinely unplanned” weed moment on Tuesday night’s Conan. As one of the TBS show’s final guests before Conan O’Brien begins work on a new HBO Max series, Seth Rogen—fresh off the U.S. launch of his multifaceted Houseplant company—was on hand to seemingly save the host from not enjoying an impending period of downtime. As Conan explained, he’s not the type of person who’s typically capable of savoring time away from his work.
Books & Literatureinterviewmagazine.com

Quinta Brunson and Seth Rogen on the Agony of Writing Books

Quinta Brunson, an early pioneer of internet virality and queen of the web-tailored comedy show, is embracing a new medium—or rather, the oldest one there is. With the release of She Memes Well, a book of lighthearted and gripping essays that stare down all sides of the media world and interrogate Brunson’s place within it, the 31-year-old comedian has given us yet another reason to entrust her with our limited attention spans. The book charts her (relatively speedy) journey from West Philly comedy nerd to star of HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, and traces the tensions between her successes as a producer at Buzzfeed and the struggle to reconcile with depression and family trauma, offering readers a glimpse behind the curtain of one contemporary comedy’s most dynamic minds. But how hard is it to transition from Instagram Stories to hardcover tomes? Below, the girl who launched a thousand memes tells Seth Rogen about her love-hate relationship with the writing process.
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Seth Rogen's Ceramic Vase Sells for Over $10,000 USD at Auction

To raise funds for Vancouver Art Gallery’s programs. If you’re an avid follower of Seth Rogen on Instagram, it’s no surprise that the actor has a knack for crafting ceramic creations such as vases, bottles, pipes and more. Rogen recently forayed into the art market by selling one of his ceramic vases at an auction to support programs at the Vancouver Art Gallery. The untitled vase was expected to sell for only $3,000 USD, but the piece hammered down a total sale price of $12,000 USD.
CelebritiesDeadline

Conan O’Brien Smokes Up With Seth Rogen As His Time With TBS Late-Night Show Winds Down

On Tuesday’s episode of Conan, Conan O’Brien sought some life advice from actor-producer Seth Rogen. “You seem like a guy who’s relaxed, centered, like you know who you are,” the late-night host observed. “I’m going to have a lot of free time on my hands now for a while. We’re going to start something else up, but I’m going to have some downtime, and honestly—I’m not even kidding—I don’t really know what to do with downtime.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Seth Rogen gets Conan O’Brien to smoke cannabis on television before talk show taken off air

Conan O’Brien smoked a joint on television this week after encouragement from his guest Seth Rogen.The talk show Conan, which premiered in 2010, is coming to an end on TBS later this month.On Tuesday’s episode (22 June) of Conan, O’Brien asked Rogen what he should do with his free time after the show is taken off air.“I would suggest – this is going to be hilariously on-brand – try smoking a lot of weed for a long time,” said Rogen.O’Brien replied that on the few occasions when he had tried smoking cannabis, “nothing really happened”.Rogen then proceeded to bring...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

How Conan O'Brien became late-night royalty

Replacing David Letterman at NBC seemed like a fool's errand. I despised Conan O'Brien for even trying. On Thursday, that fool will retire from the talk show circuit after 28 years, leaving behind one of the zaniest, most memorable runs in TV history. Truth is, I started warming up to...
CelebritiesPosted by
ScreenCrush

Watch Conan O’Brien’s Farewell to Late Night

Conan O’Brien has been a fixture on late night television since 1993. He was given the job replacing David Letterman at 12:35 on NBC when he was an unknown comedy writer and despite disastrous early reviews (and O’Brien’s own tentative performance at first) he grew into one of the most beloved talk-show hosts of his generation.
CelebritiesYardbarker

Conan O'Brien's best guests over the years

Conan O’Brien has been on television longer than many of his fans have been alive. He debuted as the host of “Late Night” way back in 1993. After many years there he had a brief stint as the host of “The Tonight Show” before moving to TBS to start his titular show “Conan.” Believe it or not, “Conan” started in 2010, over a decade ago. However, it is now being brought to a close as well. Not that O’Brien is hanging it up. There’s a reason a documentary was made about him called “Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop.” He will be making a weekly show for HBO Max going forward. Will it have guests? We hope so because Conan has built a delightful rapport with many guests and celebrities over the years. Here are some of our favorite folks that we loved seeing stop by O’Brien’s various shows.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Why Conan O'Brien was such a brilliant late-night host

Bill Carter, a media analyst for CNN, covered the television industry for The New York Times for 25 years, and has written four books on TV, including The Late Shift and The War for Late Night. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. For the first time since...
CelebritiesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Conan O'Brien's greatest moments

1993: After a stint on the "Saturday Night Live" writing staff, O'Brien moved to "The Simpsons," where he penned several classic episodes, including "Marge vs. the Monorail," packed with hilarious references to "The Music Man," "Star Trek" and "Silence of the Lambs." Many critics consider it to be one of the show's finest episodes.
Celebrities/Film

Now that ‘Conan’ is Over, What is Conan O’Brien Doing Next?

Last night brought the final episode of Conan to TBS. The conclusion of the series also marks the end of comedian Conan O’Brien‘s tenure as a late night television host. After taking over Late Night on NBC in 1993, having an all-too-short stint hosting The Tonight Show, and taking his comedy over to TBS in 2010, the comedian will no longer be a staple of the late night circuit. But he will still be kicking around elsewhere with a variety of projects.
TV & VideosVanity Fair

Conan O’Brien Bids a “Smart and Stupid” Farewell to Conan, and Linear TV

For the first time in nearly 30 years, the late night landscape has a Conan-shaped void. Conan O’Brien ended his current show, Conan, on Thursday night, concluding an 11-year run on TBS. His reign as late night’s favorite redhead began 28 years ago, when he assumed hosting duties for NBC’s Late Night from David Letterman in 1993. Next up, O’Brien will lead a weekly variety series for HBO Max, expected to air in 2022.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Jimmy Fallon pays tribute to Conan O'Brien

Fallon was among the last late-night hosts to send off his Late Night and Tonight Show predecessor from late-night television. "Congratulations @ConanOBrien. One of the funniest brains in comedy," Fallon tweeted Friday morning. "Without you, I wouldn’t have a job. Thank you for everything. I’ve always said - you can’t spell HBO without at least one of the letters from CONAN." Fallon made his late-night talk show debut with Conan in 2000.