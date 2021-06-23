Cancel
Jerry Seinfeld to Star in Netflix Comedy About Pop-Tarts ‘Unfrosted’

Cover picture for the article

Jerry Seinfeld will tackle a feature comedy about breakfast pastry the Pop-Tart for Netflix. Seinfeld will direct, produce and star in Unfrosted, which is inspired by a bit in his last stand-up special, 2020’s 23 Hours to Kill, about the origins of the Pop-Tart. He co-wrote the comedy with Spike...

“Queenpins,” a comedy starring Kristen Bell as a coupon queen turned criminal, is slated to release on the big screen in fall. The STX film, inspired by the true story of the largest coupon counterfeit scam in U.S. history, will debut on Sept. 10. “Queenpins” will also feature Bell’s “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place” co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste, as well as Paul Walter Hauser, Joel McHale, Bebe Rexha and Vince Vaughn. The film will land on Paramount Plus in the U.S. after its theatrical run.