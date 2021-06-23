Special Weather Statement issued for Gilchrist by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Gilchrist SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN GILCHRIST COUNTY UNTIL 430 PM EDT * At 340 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a thunderstorm near Trenton. This storm was nearly stationary and tracking over areas that previously received rain. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Trenton.