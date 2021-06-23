Beach Hazards Statement issued for Allegan, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Allegan; Van Buren BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Allegan and Van Buren counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.