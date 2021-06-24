Cancel
Tunisia detects six cases of Delta COVID-19 variant

A man receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination centre in Tunis, Tunisia, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui/File Photo

TUNIS, June 23 (Reuters) - Tunisia has detected six cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant, first detected in India, the health ministry said on Wednesday, amid a rapid spread of the virus in the North African country.

After successfully containing the virus in the first wave last year, Tunisia is grappling with a rise in infections.

As cases have mounted and intensive care wards almost filled, Tunisia last week imposed a lockdown in four governates.

Tunisia has recorded 387,000 coronavirus cases and about 14,233 deaths.

