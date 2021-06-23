Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Number of Louisiana jobs drops by 4,700 in May

By TIMOTHY BOONE
theadvocate.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of nonfarm jobs in Louisiana dropped by 4,700 from April to May, as most sectors saw declines in workers. There were 1,829,200 jobs in Louisiana during May, according to figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s down from 1,833,900 in April. The numbers are seasonally adjusted to smooth out month-to-month differences in employment that can be caused by circumstances such as holiday shopping or schools getting out. Month-to-month numbers are being used vs. year-over-year to better gauge the jobs recovery from the pandemic.

www.theadvocate.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Business
Lafayette, LA
Government
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
City
Lafayette, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Jobs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...