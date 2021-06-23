Number of Louisiana jobs drops by 4,700 in May

The number of nonfarm jobs in Louisiana dropped by 4,700 from April to May, as most sectors saw declines in workers. There were 1,829,200 jobs in Louisiana during May, according to figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s down from 1,833,900 in April. The numbers are seasonally adjusted to smooth out month-to-month differences in employment that can be caused by circumstances such as holiday shopping or schools getting out. Month-to-month numbers are being used vs. year-over-year to better gauge the jobs recovery from the pandemic.