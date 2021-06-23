Taken down but not out: A queer Black writer lends his unique small-town story

“Punch Me Up to the Gods” by Brian Broome is a somber memoir that focuses on Blackness, queerness, poverty and addiction. Despite such strong and difficult themes, the memoir is funny in places and hopeful in others. The language is also deceptively simple and almost journalistic, where Broome seems to be reporting things that happened to someone else. Being a heterosexual woman of color, I did not expect to be so powerfully affected by this work. My suggestions would be to read with breaks in between. I offer these content warnings: substance abuse, domestic abuse, alcoholism, attempted suicide and homophobia.