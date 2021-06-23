Cancel
Recruiting update: Fairfield QB picks up first offer, others grab attention

By Dennis Victory, al.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first football scholarship offer for Fairfield’s Eric Handley is a good one. Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen called the Fairfield sophomore to extend the offer. “We’re very excited,” said Keon Handley, Fairfield head coach and Eric’s father. “He got the offer right before he left to visit, but coach (Coen and Jon Sumrall) wanted to go back and look at film and evaluate, make sure they were seeing what they thought they were seeing. He confirmed the offer yesterday.”

