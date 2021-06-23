Recruiting update: Fairfield QB picks up first offer, others grab attention

Liam Coen has been making his mark on the recruiting front over the last week or so. Kentucky Football’s new offensive coordinator has been handing out scholarship offers like candy to quarterbacks from the class of 2023. Coen has essentially skipped over the class of 2022, sitting confidently with a deep quarterback room and Destin Wade coming in next season to potentially slide into that position, as well. There are roughly two dozen offers out there right now from Kentucky to rising high school junior gunslingers–and one of them lives down in St. Petersburg, Florida.