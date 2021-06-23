Larry Little delivers powerful message during Juneteenth Freedom Ceremony

Juneteenth commemorates the day those enslaved in Galveston, Texas, the last geographic area in the United States to receive word of their freedom on June 19, 1865. About a month earlier, on Sunday, May 21, 1865, those enslaved in Salem (now Winston-Salem), found out about their freedom when a Union Cavalry chaplain read the orders at the African Moravian Church (now St. Philips Moravian Church). General Order #32 proclaimed that “All persons held as slaves are free.” In recognition of Juneteenth, for the past 17 years Triad Cultural Arts, Inc., has hosted a festival and this year the celebration began with a ceremony in the same space African descendants occupied that Sunday morning in 1865.