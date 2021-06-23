Cancel
Lincoln County, NC

North Lincoln wins boys and girls track regionals

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Lincoln had a strong showing in the middle and longer distance events en route to boys and girls regional championships. Miles Phillips took the 800 in 1:56, ahead of Howlett (1:58.4) and Bandys’ David Birkhofer Jr. (1:58.5). Jacob Scott won the 3,200 in 9:47, outpacing second place by almost 8 seconds. The Knights of Pumpkin Center also were first in the 4X400 in 3:31. They took spots two through four in the 1,600 (Phillips, Stephen Fernetti, Connor Bagwell) and second and third in the 300 hurdles behind Atkinson (Liam Sutton, Mathew Haight).

