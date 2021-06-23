Cancel
Seeking Participants for Infant Development Study

The first two years is an incredible time when your baby goes from cooing, to babbling, to saying words! In the Baby Brain Lab, we want to understand how this developmental feat happens. Investigators in the lab are infinitely curious about the infant brain. We want to understand how the infant brain develops and what influences very early development. We believe that by understanding these relationships we can support parents by providing them with effective tools that foster child development. We know from previous research that talking to your baby is one of the best ways to support their language development, and below are some tips for how parents can do this most effectively.

