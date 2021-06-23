Cancel
New project seeks to improve retention and graduation rates for students of color at University of Illinois: ‘They have a platform, they have the resources.’

By Elyssa Cherney, Chicago Tribune
northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the heels of a statewide action plan that calls for greater investment in Black college students, a new coalition will examine racial equity at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and offer strategies to improve diversity. The 18-month effort, funded by The Joyce Foundation, will focus on the state’s flagship...

