New project seeks to improve retention and graduation rates for students of color at University of Illinois: ‘They have a platform, they have the resources.’

Foster youth students at UCLA are calling on the University of California to increase access to affordable housing and trained staff to support foster student needs. On April 14, the UC Foster Youth Student Coalition sent a letter via social media to the UC Office of the President and the UC Board of Regents with a list of grievances about the lack of support offered for foster youth students, referring to students who have previously been in foster care. The coalition said it wants the UC to implement changes such as increasing mental health services and dedicated safe spaces for students formerly in foster care.