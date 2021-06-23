Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce Celebrates New Winthrop Office
Winthrop Town Centre has a new group of residents. The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house to celebrate its new office location in Winthrop Town Centre at 6152 Delancey Station St., Ste. 205 in Riverview. The GRCC Board of Directors, Ambassador Team, community partners, staff along with Hillsborough County Commissioner Kimberly Overman were all in attendance.www.ospreyobserver.com