Legendary designer Charles Eames once said, “The details are not the details. They make the design,” and he knew what he was talking about. Sure, your kicks, shirt, and pants make an impact. In fact, they’re probably the things on which people base their very first impression of you. But if you’re looking to take your fits up a level, you’ve got to explore the world of men's silver jewelry. With the right jewelry, your looks take on a sense of expertise that simply can’t be achieved without those small, shiny details.