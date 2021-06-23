Collection
What’s the surest sign your label is hot? Up there at the top of the list is seeing Marc Jacobs wearing it on his Instagram. Earlier this month the American designer posted a pic of himself in a red Courrèges mock neck sweater from Nicolas di Felice’s first drop for the French heritage brand. A few days later there was another photo in another sweater, that one in sunshine yellow. Jacobs did his own Courrèges homage in the pre-Instagram days of fall 2003. Just this morning he posted a new Courrèges Reedition vinyl jacket; the caption summed up his sentiment: “Definitely having a moment.”www.vogue.com