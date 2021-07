DeKalb County Police say a man is dead after firing at least 50 rounds into a crowd, killing one and injuring June 22. According to police, a man in his 50s approached a group of people at the Exxon on Glenwood Road in Decatur at around 10:40 p.m. when he shot and killed a man in his 20s. Two men in the group returned fired and killed the original shooter.