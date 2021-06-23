Central American migration and historical amnesia

Earlier in June we saw a preliminary glimpse into the possible trajectory this presidential administration may take with the “migration crisis.” Let us be abundantly clear first: Migration itself is not a crisis. It is a process that many people undertake when the lands they are on do not provide for peoples’ material necessities. Migration itself is not a state of crisis, but rather a reflection of circumstances that lead folks to look beyond place of origin to meet their needs. In the popular imagination, it is only a “crisis” when the people who are on the move are deemed undesirable.