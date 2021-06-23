'This is a miracle': FW, Aledo strike agreement on 228 acres of land

Jun. 23—The Fort Worth city council Tuesday took action that will soon benefit the city of Aledo and its extraterritorial jurisdiction. "I am excited to announce that the Fort Worth city council approved a joint resolution and boundary agreement between the city of Aledo to release 228 acres of land in the [ETJ] of the city of Fort Worth and adjust the ETJs between Fort Worth and Aledo," Aledo Mayor Kit Marshall announced Tuesday night. "This is the cumulation of a lot of hard work, hope and prayer."