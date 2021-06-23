Nick Cannon Reportedly Expecting His Fourth Child Born in Less Than a Year

With Nick Cannon expecting baby No. 4 within one year, people shouldn't be too shocked about him having more children. The entertainer did tell "The Howard Stern Show" in 2017 how his autoimmune disease, lupus, made him stop holding back in life — especially when it comes to reproduction. "I'm probably gonna die sooner than most people... so why wear condoms? I might not be here tomorrow!" Cannon said (via the Daily Mail). Indeed, Cannon has added three children to his list of seven — within the last six months alone. Brittany Bell (who also shares son Golden with the MTV host) gave birth to their daughter, Powerful Queen, in December 2020 (per MSN). And Abby De La Rose welcomed her and Cannon's twin sons Zillion and Zion in June. But the twins weren't the only Cannon baby news in June — as People reported he and girlfriend Alyssa Scott seem to be expecting his seventh child, after the model-actor posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of the couple proudly displaying her baby bump.