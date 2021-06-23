Cancel
Nick Cannon Reportedly Expecting His Fourth Child Born in Less Than a Year

By Kayla Thomas
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Nick Cannon's growing family, Olivia Rodrigo's graduation celebration and more, below. Nick Cannon Reportedly Expecting His Fourth Child Born in Less Than a...

Related
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

Nick Cannon Gets All the Father’s Day Shout-Outs As He Awaits Birth of Seventh Child

Nick Cannon just welcomed twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with DJ Abby De La Rosa. She announced the twins’ June 14 births in an Instagram post. De La Rosa gave a shout-out to Cannon in a Father’s Day Instagram story with a picture of him holding the twins at the hospital. Model Alyssa Scott also posted in honor of Cannon as she awaits the birth of their child.
CelebritiesPopculture

Nick Cannon's Rumored Girlfriend Pregnant With His 7th Child, 4th This Year

Nick Cannon had a busy Father's Day. Just days after Abby De La Rosa welcomed twins Zion and Zillion, Alyssa Scott confirmed Cannon is the father of her soon-to-be-born child. Scott, who reportedly appeared on Wild N' Out, shared a photo of herself with Cannon on Saturday, showing off her baby bump. In May, Scott shared a now-deleted photo from her pregnancy shoot with a caption that hinted Cannon is the baby's father. This will be Cannon's seventh child and fourth child within the span of a year.
CelebritiesNewsday

Nick Cannon might be a father again

Instagram glamour model Alyssa Scott strongly suggested Sunday that the father of her unborn child is singer-actor and "The Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon — who on June 14 had welcomed twin boys with Abby De La Rosa and in December had his second child with Brittany Bell. In a...
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Upcoming Talk Show Host Nick Cannon to Welcome Seventh Child

And baby makes seven for Nick Cannon. Model Alyssa Scott, who met Cannon on his show Wild 'N Out, revealed she and The Masked Singer host are having a baby boy!. On Father's Day, Scott posted to her Instagram Story a pic of herself with Cannon at the beach, with him holding her baby bump. She sends with a message to the soon-to-be talk show host. She wrote:
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Inspiration Behind Nick Cannon And Mariah Carey's Kids' Names

With Nick Cannon expecting baby No. 4 within one year, people shouldn't be too shocked about him having more children. The entertainer did tell "The Howard Stern Show" in 2017 how his autoimmune disease, lupus, made him stop holding back in life — especially when it comes to reproduction. "I'm probably gonna die sooner than most people... so why wear condoms? I might not be here tomorrow!" Cannon said (via the Daily Mail). Indeed, Cannon has added three children to his list of seven — within the last six months alone. Brittany Bell (who also shares son Golden with the MTV host) gave birth to their daughter, Powerful Queen, in December 2020 (per MSN). And Abby De La Rose welcomed her and Cannon's twin sons Zillion and Zion in June. But the twins weren't the only Cannon baby news in June — as People reported he and girlfriend Alyssa Scott seem to be expecting his seventh child, after the model-actor posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of the couple proudly displaying her baby bump.
Family RelationshipsHipHopDX.com

Nick Cannon's Twins Arrive + Fans Can't Believe The Names Of His Children

Nick Cannon and radio personality Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin boys on Monday (June 14), making the multi-hyphenate artist a father of two sets of twins. Cannon already shares 9-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He’s also father to a 3-year-old son named Golden and daughter Powerful Queen who arrived in December 2020 (yes, Powerful Queen).