Teen helps out at nursing home for Eagle Scout project

By Bianca Moorman, The Meridian Star, Miss.
 8 days ago

Jun. 23—Power washing sidewalks, planting new trees and hanging lights are several ways a local teenager is helping the community as he makes his way to become an Eagle Scout. "I came here looking for a project, and I saw rusted gates and all the mildew," said 17-year old Johnny...

lancasterbee.com

Troop 545 celebrates seven new Eagle Scouts

On June 9, seven members of Boy Scouts of America Troop 545 were awarded the Eagle Scout rank during a ceremony at Como Lake Park. “It’s been a crazy year and a half for everybody, including Scouting, so it’s awesome to give these boys some long-deserved recognition,” said Scoutmaster Dave Bohn. “We did our best to work within the limits […]
Greenbelt, MDgreenbeltnewsreview.com

Bee, Bird Houses at the Lake Are Raina’s Eagle Scout Work

Have you noticed the new birdhouses as you jog around the Lake at Buddy Attick Park? Or when you were having a reflective moment on the peninsula? And what are those other houses near the birdhouses? Those are bee houses, designed to serve as homes for solitary bees. There are six houses in all stationed around the park, two not far from the picnic area, another two on the opposite side of the lake and the final two on the peninsula. The City of Greenbelt will place additional bee and birdhouses around town at a later date. If you look closely, you will notice that the holes in the bee houses come in several different sizes, as do the bamboo tubes on the top shelf of each house. That is because there are more than 200 solitary bee species of various sizes. The vast majority of solitary bees don’t sting, but all of them are prolific pollinators, essential to our shared ecosystem. And they are under threat. So look at the houses, enjoy them, but please don’t touch.
westsidenewsny.com

First co-ed class of Eagle Scouts honored

Seneca Waterways Council, Boy Scouts of America hosted its 70th annual Eagle Scout Celebration on June 8 at Frontier Field. The event honored the achievements of the 166 Eagle Scouts in the Class of 2020. This year’s class had the added distinction of being the council’s first co-ed class of...
Mint Hill, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Garret Vickers Earns Eagle Scout Honors

MINT HILL, NC – Garret Vickers of Scout Troop 140 recently celebrated earning his Eagle Scout Achievement Award on June 12, 2021. Vickers accomplished all the Eagle Scout requirements when he earned the Eagle rank. At the ceremony, the Marine Corps League, Detachment 750 Kelles White, former Commandant presented the young man with a Citizenship Citation and a Challenge Coin. The American Legion Post 555 Commander presented him with the Post Citizenship Medal and Citation along with a Certificate of Achievement from the National Commander.
Advocacymypaperonline.com

Eagle Scout Projects Benefit Resurrection Parish

Eagle Scout is the highest rank that can be attained in Scouts BSA (formerly the Boy Scouts of America). To achieve this status, one must be an active member of the Boy Scouts who has advanced through all of the previous ranks. All Eagle Scout requirements must be completed before the scout’s 18th birthday, and he must accomplish the tasks required of an Eagle Scout, including a large service project. Since its inception in 1911, only two percent of scouts have earned this rank, after a lengthy review process.
Douglas City, CAtrinityjournal.com

Nathan Rupp reaches Eagle Scout rank

Boy Scout Troop 15 celebrated Nathan Rupp’s attainment of the rank of Eagle Scout with a Court of Honor on Saturday, June 12, at Douglas City School. He joins his father, Dan, and his two older brothers, Scott and Kenneth, in earning BSA’s highest rank, earned by less than eight percent of all scouts.
EducationConnersville News-Examiner

Local graduate obtains Eagle Scout rank

At six years old, Zach Martin joined as a Cub Scout, starting as a Bobcat. Little did he know back then that he would advance to become an Eagle Scout, an achievement only about 4 percent of Scouts reach. Created in 1911, Eagle Scout is the highest rank of the...
Politicshamlethub.com

The Best of New Castle: Four Honored as Eagle Scouts

Our very own Boy Scout Troop 2 awarded four young men – Kevin Mendez, Tommy Keane, Joseph Blair, and Raphael “Rafe” Coffino – the rank of Eagle Scout, an achievement earned by only four percent of all Scouts. These current and future leaders exemplify the selflessness we should all aspire to as they fulfilled their responsibilities to live with honor, remain loyal to family and friends, exhibit courage in the face of adversity, and serve others. Before securing this honor, each Scout completed a service project that enhanced the wellbeing of our community.
Galloway, NJAtlantic City Press

Smithville Boy Scout to receive Eagle Scout award

Jacob Sabo, a member of Boy Scout Troop 77 at the Emmaus Church in Smithville earned the rank of Eagle Scout in July 2020. He is a recent graduate of Pilgrim Academy in Galloway Township. His decade-long commitment to scouting dates back to his days in Cub Scouting with Pack 12 of Galloway.
Mooresville, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

A new Eagle Scout joins the ranks

An article on the front page of the R&L of Wednesday, June 9, by Taylor Jedrzejek let us know that a local young man, Joey Erwin, had achieved the highest rank in Boy Scouts, that of Eagle Scout. It’s always good to learn about positive things happening in our area.
Westford, MAwestfordcatnews.org

Eagle Badge Presented to Scouts from Troop 159

State Representative James Arciero recently attended the inaugural Eagle Scout Court of Honor Ceremonies for Peter Bonenfant, Brian Garner, and Brian Klostermann of Westford Boy Scout Troop 159. The most prestigious scouting award, an Eagle Scout must earn at least 21 merit badges in several different subjects ranging from first aid to nuclear science.
Militarysjnewsonline.com

Eagle Scout Schmidt completes community project for flag retirement

In time for Flag Day last week, Pratt Eagle Scout Luke Schmidt, assisted by troop leaders and fellow Boy Scouts from Troop 201, secured two flag retirement receptacles, a multi-year culmination of work. Schmidt placed two mail-box type containers on the east and west side of Third Street just east of the American Legion building in Pratt.
Corvallis, MTravallirepublic.com

Lone Rock area teen is Bitterroot Valley’s first female Eagle Scout

If you were to ask the Bitterroot Valley's first female Eagle Scout how she got involved with scouting, Meline Gardner-Wavrant would tell you she really didn’t have a choice. “I’ve been involved with scouting my entire life,” Gardner-Wavrant said. “I just really love it so much.”. When her older brother...
NRToday.com

Robert Long: Civic leader, Eagle Scout and lover of outdoors

Robert “Brent” Long, a longtime business and civic leader who founded Long’s Flowers in Roseburg and was honored for his tireless, decades-long work with the Boy Scouts, has died from complications from a stroke. He was 81. Long loved anything having to do with the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing,...
Middletown, NJahherald.com

Troop 32 Eagle Court of Honor Recognizes 3 Scouts

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - On June 12, Troop 32 honored Jason DeSanctis, Timothy McGuinness and George Rovere Sima at an Eagle Court of Honor ceremony at Middletown United Methodist Church before the troop’s leadership, fellow scouts, family friends and area dignitaries including Middletown Mayor Tony Perry. Jason DeSanctis is a junior...