Teen helps out at nursing home for Eagle Scout project

Have you noticed the new birdhouses as you jog around the Lake at Buddy Attick Park? Or when you were having a reflective moment on the peninsula? And what are those other houses near the birdhouses? Those are bee houses, designed to serve as homes for solitary bees. There are six houses in all stationed around the park, two not far from the picnic area, another two on the opposite side of the lake and the final two on the peninsula. The City of Greenbelt will place additional bee and birdhouses around town at a later date. If you look closely, you will notice that the holes in the bee houses come in several different sizes, as do the bamboo tubes on the top shelf of each house. That is because there are more than 200 solitary bee species of various sizes. The vast majority of solitary bees don’t sting, but all of them are prolific pollinators, essential to our shared ecosystem. And they are under threat. So look at the houses, enjoy them, but please don’t touch.