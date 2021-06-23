Cancel
Plano, IL

Plano City Officials: Sewer Backups Likely to Happen Again

By Ethan Kruger
WSPY NEWS
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Plano City Council last week voted to pay a homeowner just over $3,800 to cover the cost of cleanup after a sewer backup in her home back in October last year. Alderman Ben Eaton said after the backup, resident Michelle Walz was directed by public works staff to hire a contractor for the cleanup and that the city would cover the cost. The contractor used by Walz was Joe Salsbery of JS HomeWork. Several other homes had backups, but Eaton said he wasn't sure how the city handled those.

