Sisters From Mass. Making US Women's Soccer Team a Family Affair at Tokyo Olympics

Athletes often describe their team as their family. For two members of this year’s U.S. women’s national soccer team, that won't be an exaggeration. Sam and Kristie Mewis, sisters from Hanson, Massachusetts, will be holding down the midfield for the U.S. in Tokyo this July, according to the roster the team released Wednesday. They will be the first sisters to play together for Team USA at a senior-level championship, the team said.