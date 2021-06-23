Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Robeson County, NC

2 Robeson County men sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs

By The Robesonian, Lumberton, N.C.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

Jun. 23—RALEIGH — A 45-year-old Lumberton man and a 48-year-old Maxton man were sentenced recently in federal court for trafficking drugs in Robeson County. Tushombi Take Wallace, of Lumberton, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison and five years of supervised release for trafficking cocaine, cocaine base (crack), heroin, and crystal methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of North Carolina.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Robeson County, NC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
City
Lumberton, NC
County
Robeson County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Robeson County, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Prison#Organized Crime#Trafficked#Ocdetf#The Ocdetf Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general imposes moratorium on federal executions

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday imposed a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department continues its review of the death penalty, the department said in a statement. "The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...