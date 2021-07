Washington, D.C. (June 17, 2021) – Restaurants rely on global, interconnected supply chains to provide meals to millions of customers daily. For nearly two years, tariffs levied on European Union and United Kingdom food and beverage products — as part of an international trade dispute — have been a tax passed down to every restaurant in this country where menus rely on these products. New agreements between the U.S. and EU and U.S. and UK suspend the tariffs for five years, beginning in July 2021.