Community Spotlight: IMPACT's personal assistant program vital program in maintaining independence
As an individual with a physical disability who was born with a disability, a personal assistant is just as vital as the power wheelchair that I use to maintain a busy and active life. A personal assistant is someone who helps individuals with a disability with routine activities of daily living in their homes. Duties can include personal care, meal preparation, or other duties which are dependent on a person’s needs. My personal assistant in particular gets me in and out of bed, showered and ready for the day.www.theintelligencer.com