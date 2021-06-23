Cancel
Illinois State

Community Spotlight: IMPACT's personal assistant program vital program in maintaining independence

By Cathy Contarino Contributing Columnist
theintelligencer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an individual with a physical disability who was born with a disability, a personal assistant is just as vital as the power wheelchair that I use to maintain a busy and active life. A personal assistant is someone who helps individuals with a disability with routine activities of daily living in their homes. Duties can include personal care, meal preparation, or other duties which are dependent on a person’s needs. My personal assistant in particular gets me in and out of bed, showered and ready for the day.

