At my writing agency, we've been working from home for nearly ten years now. My team and I love it. 2020 changed everything in terms of the office vs. working remotely. Before 2020, it was a novel idea to work from home; in just one year, 88% of 800 surveyed human resources executives redefined their workspace and required or encouraged staff to work from home. Although it took some getting used to, companies eventually realized it was working.