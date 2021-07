People are expressing their amusement over Joy Behar’s reaction to Meghan McCain’s announcement that she will be exiting as a co-host on The View after four years.On Thursday, McCain, who reportedly still had two years remaining of her contract, announced her imminent departure from the talk-show on-air, where she revealed that it had been a difficult decision.After briefly touching on her reasons for leaving, and expressing her gratitude and appreciation of the show and her co-hosts, the outspoken conservative then told the other hosts and viewers: “And I will still be here another month, so if you guys want to...