Healthcare would benefit from a patient-centered digital ecosystem, says Blue Shield CEO

If you travel abroad, you'll likely return home with a pocket full of foreign currency you can't actually spend, making it "worthless." But you know it has potential, so you toss it into the "miscellaneous" drawer, not the garbage can. It's money – it's real money, but until you convert it into something that has meaning at the local coffee shop, you might as well have a handful of pebbles rolling around in your pocket. Data works much the same way: it is a very valuable resource when you can make use of it by extracting and communicating its meaning. In the case of euros or pesos, the meaning is worth. With data, the message is new knowledge and information that can improve decision-making and better performance in any given industry. In the healthcare field, especially, there is a constant need to improve patient outcomes by developing safer and more cost-effective practices that can improve public health and, ultimately, save lives.