The Nets have eight assistant coaches and there are seven head coaching openings. No, eight doesn’t go into seven but increasingly Steve Nash’s assistants are getting interviewed for some of those openings. Earlier this week, Mike D’Antoni, a two-time NBA coach of the year, spoke with the Trailblazers brain trust via Zoom. Now, Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Ime Udoka, the Nets defensive specialist, has also been interviewed, by the Celtics, and will soon get a second.