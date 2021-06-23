Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

John McAfee found dead in prison after Spanish court allows extradition

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XHCO2_0adIhDio00

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Antivirus creator John McAfee, 75, was found dead in his prison cell in Barcelona after the Spanish high court had authorised his extradition to the U.S., the Catalan justice department said, confirming an earlier report from El Mundo newspaper.

Everything points it could be a death by suicide, the department said in a statement.

The high court had agreed to extradite him back to the U.S. where he faces tax evasion charges.

Community Policy
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
169K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcafee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Suicide#Prison#Tax Evasion#Spanish#Barcelona#Catalan#El Mundo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
News Break
Celebrities
Related
John McafeeComplex

John McAfee’s Autopsy Reportedly Shows He Died by Suicide

John McAfee, the creator of the antivirus company of the same name, reportedly died by suicide in a Spanish prison cell, according to newspaper El Pais, which cites sources close to the situation. McAfee was found dead inside his cell Friday at a detention facility, where he was awaiting extradition...
Tennessee StateMac Observer

John McAfee – Man, Myth, Legend, Dies by Suicide in Jail

John McAfee, founder of the antivirus software company McAfee, has died by an apparent suicide. He was held in a Spanish jail cell awaiting extradition to the U.S. Earlier on Wednesday, the Spanish High Court had agreed to extradite McAfee, who has been charged with a number of federal financial crimes in two districts in the United States. McAfee was hit with a 10-count indictment in the Western District of Tennessee in October for allegedly evading taxes on millions of dollars in income. He was also charged in a separate indictment in Manhattan federal court in March for a pump and dump scheme involving cryptocurrencies that he was touting on social media.
Tennessee StatePopculture

John McAfee's Cause of Death Revealed

Controversial computer mogul John McAfee died in a Spanish prison last week, and his cause of death has now been revealed. The New York Post reports that McAfee died by suicide, having been found hanging in the cell by officials. The outlet cited the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais as being the first to report on the autopsy results. It was also reported that McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket when prison guards found him. Details of the alleged note have not been published.
Public Safetybleepingcomputer.com

Antivirus creator John McAfee reportedly found dead in prison cell

Former antivirus software creator John McAfee has died in what is reported to be a suicide as he waited for extradition to face tax evasion charges in the USA. McAfee was arrested in Spain in October 2020, where he was awaiting extradition to the US for allegedly not paying taxes on cryptocurrency, consulting, and other business arrangements.
Spainbitcoin.com

John McAfee's Death Ignites 'Dead Man's Switch' Theory — Widow Says He 'Was Not Suicidal'

At age 75, the former antivirus tycoon and cryptocurrency advocate, John McAfee, passed away by reported suicide. McAfee was a wild and charismatic man but prior to his death, he was facing tax-related charges and extradition to the United States. For the last few days, the internet has seen myriad theories and assessments of McAfee’s wild rollercoaster of life and death.
Public Safetydecrypt.co

John McAfee to Be Extradited to US From Spain

Anti-virus software mogul John McAfee was arrested in Spain last year on tax evasion charges. The Spanish High Court has now authorized his extradition to the U.S. McAfee has always denied the accusations. Spain’s High Court has approved the extradition of badboy tech entrepreneur John McAfee to the U.S. where...
WorldPosted by
Newsweek

U.S. Woman Studying in Russia Found Dead After Texting 'I Hope I'm Not Being Abducted'

A U.S. woman studying in Russia was found dead after she told her mother in a concerning text message that she was in a car with a stranger. In a statement on Saturday, Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed that Catherine Serou, 34, had been found dead after she went missing on Tuesday. According to Russian news outlets, Serou moved to Russia from California three years ago and was studying law at Lobachevsky University in the city of Nizhny Novgorod at the time of her disappearance.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

John McAfee’s suicide reports raise disbelief, spark conspiracy theories

Often a figure of ridicule within the crypto community thanks to his outlandish predictions as well as being a larger-than-life personality, John McAfee has ceased to be in the spotlight of the crypto community. However, following his alleged “suicide” that occurred in a Spanish prison cell on June 23, tributes have been flowing en masse for the tech savant, who was also an early proponent of digital currencies — especially Bitcoin (BTC) and later Monero (XMR).
WorldPosted by
CNN

Spanish man jailed for killing and eating his mother

(CNN) — A Spanish man has been jailed for 15 years and five months for killing and eating his mother at the apartment they shared in Madrid. Alberto Sanchez Gomez killed his mother, cut up her body and ate her over a period of at least 15 days in early 2019, according to a statement from the Madrid provincial court, published Tuesday.
WorldBBC

Man held as missing US woman's body found in Russia

Russian police have arrested a man after the body of a missing American student was found near the city of Nizhny Novgorod, east of Moscow. Catherine Serou, 34, went missing after getting into an unidentified car. Her last communication was a text sent to her mother in Mississippi in which...
Public Safetyallthatsinteresting.com

Missing American Student And Former Marine Found Raped And Murdered In Russia

In the last text she ever sent, Catherine Serou told her mother: "In a car with a stranger. I hope I’m not being abducted." Beccy Serou waited and hoped for a miracle. She hadn’t heard anything from her 34-year-old daughter, Catherine Serou, in days. The last time she heard from her, Catherine texted from Russia to say she was getting in a car with a stranger. Tragically, the Russian police found Catherine’s body in the woods near Bor, Nizhny Novgorod, just a few days later.