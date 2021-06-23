Cancel
Stamford, CT

Stamford's Alive@Five and Wednesday Night Live 2021 lineup includes Boyz II Men, Ludacris

By Nicole Funaro
Stamford Advocate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stamford Downtown has announced the lineup of its Alive@Five and Wednesday Nite Live concert series. This year, the concerts will be moving the summer performances from Columbus Park to the new location of Mill River Park, which Downtown Special Services District President David Kooris said would accommodate more people to the summertime shows. Another change for the concerts' return: the start date. This year, the series has the first installment of Wednesday Nite Live slated for Sept. 1.

