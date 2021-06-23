Nationals GM Mike Rizzo slams Joe Girardi as ‘con artist’ after sticky fight

As the old saying goes: if at first you don't find any foreign substances, try, try again. That's evidently how it might work with the new rules established by MLB's crackdown on pitchers, working to prevent an unfair advantage due to sticky materials they may be using while on the mound. We had many questions about how the crackdown, which officially went into effect on Monday, might look in action. And if Max Scherzer's showing on Tuesday night was any indication, it might not be as smooth-sailing as the league might prefer.