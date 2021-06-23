Nationals GM Mike Rizzo slams Joe Girardi as ‘con artist’ after sticky fight
Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi was playing mind games with the Washington Nationals Tuesday night, but Nationals’ general manager Mike Rizzo is having none of it. “It’s embarrassing for Girardi. It’s embarrassing for the Phillies. Was he playing games? Of course he was,” Rizzo said on 106.7 The Fan. “Hey, that’s his right. Gamesmanship. It had nothing to do with substances. He had no probable cause to ask for it, the umps shouldn’t have allowed it, but it happened and you have to deal with it.nypost.com