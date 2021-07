We're still in the midst of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but the rumor mill is already churning. Less than two weeks after Kemba Walker was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, his new team is already looking to send him elsewhere. Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard may push his way "out the door," according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. And several franchises, including the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz, have undergone significant front office and coaching changes.