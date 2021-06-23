Cancel
NBA

Anyone watching the playoffs this year who claims the NBA playoffs suck

By ColoradoHokie Joined:
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimply thinks that because of reasons other than the game itself. Just watch the way the Suns/Clippers game ended last night, or Lebron and the defending champions losing in the first round, etc. There’s more parity in the NBA right now than any other sport, with none of the four remaining teams having won a title in the modern era. Imagine that happening in college football or basketball?? It never would, but it’s what VT fans dream of.

#Nba Playoffs#Nhl Playoffs#Nba Mvp#Suns Clippers#Vt#Nhl
