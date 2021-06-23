Anyone watching the playoffs this year who claims the NBA playoffs suck
Simply thinks that because of reasons other than the game itself. Just watch the way the Suns/Clippers game ended last night, or Lebron and the defending champions losing in the first round, etc. There’s more parity in the NBA right now than any other sport, with none of the four remaining teams having won a title in the modern era. Imagine that happening in college football or basketball?? It never would, but it’s what VT fans dream of.virginiatech.sportswar.com