Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria, TX

Things That Only a Victorian Would Understand

By jpinthemorning
Posted by 
KIXS FM 108
KIXS FM 108
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One thing love to do is relive Victoria Nostalgia. I keep seeing articles showcasing things you hear in Texas that only Texans would understand. Which are great articles, but I thought why not make this story more local? I mean stuff that only that Victorians understand. I mean the telephone number 575-2311 means absolutely nothing to anyone except a Victorian. Where was/is 'under the hill'? What about an actual person getting into a fight with a mechanical gorilla? If you are from Victoria you get all three of these references. Take a trip down memory lane and check out some great references that only Victorians will understand. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY.

kixs.com
Community Policy
KIXS FM 108

KIXS FM 108

Victoria, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
366K+
Views
ABOUT

KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kixs.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Victoria, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Victorians#Restaurants#Temperature#Texans#Mexican#Casa Ole#Victorian S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Seafood
Related
Victoria, TXPosted by
KIXS FM 108

Where Would Your Favorite Cartoon Character Hang Out in Victoria?

What would life be without cartoons? We all grew up watching them, and some of us cool kids still do. Where would we be without the bickering of Dexter and Deedee; fighting to get his sister out of his way too scientific place in the house that doesn't look nearly big enough for a massive laboratory like his; or the everyday shenanigans of Peter Griffin who just can't seem to go a single day without getting into trouble or causing some sort of scene?
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
Family Relationships1051thebounce.com

There Are Some Things Only a Dad Can Teach Us!

More often than not, Father really does know best!. Not only can Dad provide a sense of safety and stability, but he can also guide them through important life challenges just by being a loving role model. Children watch what their dads do every day. They see how he acts...
KidsEsquire

27 Things '60s Kids Did That Would Horrify Us Now

It's pretty much a miracle that any of us survived childhood in the 1960s! Parents exposed kids to secondhand smoke and let them run wild in the streets. Sugar was in everything and hazards lurked everywhere. Given today's hands-on style of parenting, it's hard to believe some of the things that were "normal" for kids in the '60s.
SocietyDesign Taxi

Disney Renames ‘Star Wars’ Ship To Cut Off Racist Connotations

Disney has renamed Boba Fett’s iconic ship to avoid racist associations with the Star Wars character. According to UNILAD, the news was first announced by LEGO, which will be dropping the ship’s original ‘Slave 1’ name from Star Wars merchandise following a directive from Disney. While Boba Fett’s ‘Slave 1’...
Restaurantssportswar.com

Subway's are excellent, that's about the only thing there that is

There are only a handful of things on the planet that taste better than ... -- vt90 06/22/2021 12:21PM. Subway's are excellent, that's about the only thing there that is ** -- HokieDan95 06/22/2021 1:31PM. Except the subject line. If you don't like oatmeal raisin cookies -- PhotoHokieNC 06/22/2021 3:22PM.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

To Enjoy Is the Only Thing

Tori Zeitsch’s music aches with loss. The threadbare folk the Melbourne-based singer and songwriter makes as Maple Glider is skeletal in the most literal sense—absent of flesh, only intermittently lively, spare by necessity rather than choice. Her debut album, To Enjoy Is the Only Thing, conveys the hollow ache of being alone, the way loss wastes away at one’s very being. Early on in the record, she sings, plaintively: “I’ve served coffee in five different cities now.” Although she delivers the line with a smile—as an aside to a friend with whom she’s fallen out—it’s a vivid, visceral depiction of loneliness.
Musickulturehub.com

To Enjoy is the Only Thing: Maple Glider’s debut LP

Solo artist Tori Zietsch, aka Maple Glider, embodies her musical passion with her debut LP, To Enjoy is the Only Thing. The Melbourne singer-songwriter only started releasing music last year with her track “As Tradition.”. But she has since attracted over 100,000 fans from around the world. With already over...
Lifestylenewfolks.com

Why a trampoline sprinkler is the only thing your kids will need this summer

Trampolines are one of summer’s most quintessential and beloved toys, drawing smiles across the faces of children each and every trip around the sun. But, what if the joy of a trampoline could be paired with another one of summer’s most-loved backyard experiences? Which outdoor item, you ask? Why, none other than the sprinkler! That’s right, a trampoline sprinkler — the perfect combination of two gloriously exciting seasonal happenings into one.
MoviesPosted by
KIXS FM 108

Cue the Theme Song, Jaws is Back On the Water

Cue the Theme Song... Jaws is Back... On the water. Notice I didn't write ' In the water' but back to that in a second. How old were you when you first saw the movie Jaws?. Maybe it's because I first watched the movie Jaws when I was only five years old, but Jaws legit traumatized me for LIFE.
San Antonio, TXPosted by
KIXS FM 108

I Can’t CONVEY How Excited I am About Kuri Sushi In San Antonio

Heaven on earth for me is sushi on a conveyor belt. I know I am not alone when I say, I love sushi. Did you know there are now over 4,000 sushi restaurants in the US? You guessed it, sushi is one of the fastest-growing international foods in the world, and with news of it being served on conveyor belts in San Antonio now, we can all get our fill of this delicious Japanese cuisine and then some!
Texas StatePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Is Surprised How Big Things Are in Texas

Traveling can teach you things about yourself and the world that you would never have found out if you had stayed home. For example, today’s jokes show that traveling can show you how different things are in different places. We have all heard the rumors that everything in Texas is...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Love is Love Always with Teneral Cellars

Entertainment· Food· Lifestyle· Single Mom Life. The beauty of love is that it is universal. It’s enduring and beautiful. It is also the center of the business for Teneral Cellars. Aside from creating elevated wines with California roots, Teneral Cellars prides itself on creating an avenue for growth, hope, pleasure and conversation.
Astronomycreators.com

A Word From Pluto

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can't always get away when you want to. Anyone can accept a pleasant moment they wanted, planned and expected. It's how people behave in the unexpected moments that really tells a fuller story. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If only you had unlimited time and attention....
Mason, TXHill Country Passport

Love the Color - Bridget Langdale

Bridget Langdale has taught art classes in Mason for many years. Pictured above with Bridget (center) are two of her longtime students, Elizabeth Whitworth (left) and Briley Lehmberg. School is out – now what? Youngsters so look forward to summer vacation after a long school year, but how many of...
Texas StatePosted by
KIXS FM 108

Rule the Pool with these Totally Texas Beach Towels

Shaking the lakes, and ruling the pools, as our listeners love to say when they are cracking up the radio. Poolside, or by the beach, accessories are fun when you find the right ones. These Texas beach towels are sure to show off that state pride and keep you looking great up and down the coast.