They usually wait and do a joint release with all the qualifiers.

By Griff`burg Hokie
 9 days ago

Many federations haven't finalized their list, so this will likely grow as we get closer.

News Break
Sports
British Open winner earning $2M-plus for first time

ST ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The winner of the British Open this month will earn more than $2 million for the first time. From a total prize fund of $11.5 million, whoever lifts the Claret Jug at Royal St George’s in Sandwich on July 18 will also earn $2,070,000. That's up from the $1,935,000 won by Shane Lowry in 2019. Last year’s Open was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Two of our T&F athletes are going to the olympics

Marcel Lomnicky (alumnus) will be representing Slovakia in hammer throw. Barbora Malikova (incoming recruit) will be representing the Czech Republic in the 400. VT will also have Scott Vincent (Zimbabwe) in Golf and a few swimmers in the Olympics (Ian Ho for Hong Kong, Youssef Ramadan for Egypt, and Antani Ivanov for Bulgaria). Vincent and Ho are VT alumni, while Ramadan and Ivanov are current VT student-athletes.
The Associated Press

Most of the top men no longer ducking shot at Olympic gold

HIGHLIGHTS FROM RIO: Inbee Park of South Korea had not faced top competition in two months because of a thumb injury and was under pressure to give up her spot to another player for powerhouse South Korea. Park beat the No. 1 player, Lydia Ko, by five shots to win the gold. Shanshan Feng of China won the bronze. In the men’s competition, Justin Rose of England won a tight duel with British Open champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden to win the gold medal. Matt Kuchar won the bronze.
They played in the Nations League. Both Mexico & US took ...

That tournament as the A team tournament. It's mainly due to the proximity to the club season. It's been a long year due to COVID. The players need the rest and the Gold Cup interferes with the preseason of the European Leagues. That said, Mexico is sending a lot of...
The Independent

What do England need to qualify at Euro 2020 and who will they play?

England head into the final game of Group D with qualification for the Euro 2020 knockout stages already secured.Gareth Southgate’s side missed their first chance to rubber stamp a ticket to the last 16 with the draw with Scotland at Wembley on Friday night.That leaves them in second place in Group D ahead of their final first phase game against Czech Republic on Tuesday evening.LIVE: Follow live build-up to England vs Czech Republic at Euro 2020However, Monday’s results elsewhere mean that England’s four points - gained from the win over Croatia and draw with Scotland - are guaranteed to...
GolfESPN

Herbert leads Irish Open after a 64, McIlroy even par

THOMASTOWN, Ireland --  Australian golfer Lucas Herbert shot 8-under 64 in the first round to lead the Irish Open by one stroke Thursday as Rory McIlroy was forced to battle down the stretch to finish on even par on his return to the European Tour. The nearest challenger to...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Todt not a fan of sprint qualifying: "I don't think F1 needs it"

The 17-lap Saturday race will determine the starting line-up for Sunday's grand prix at the Silverstone and Monza events, and also at one flyaway event that has yet to be confirmed. Todt believes that the sport doesn't need the novelty of a Saturday sprint, but he's willing to give the...
Japan's Momota looks for badminton gold at Tokyo Games

TOKYO (AP) -- HIGHLIGHTS FROM RIO: Rio saw a clear end to Chinese dominance in badminton, though there were still reminders of its traditional power. In women's singles Carolina Marin of Spain beat P.V. Sindhu for gold. China's Chen Long won gold in men's singles over Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei, who took his third straight Olympic silver medal.
Olympic golf not a priority for men

Dustin Johnson was never going to the Olympics. Justin Thomas was never going to miss them. And then there was Patrick Cantlay, who didn't have a choice. No one really asked Cantlay for his outlook on the Olympics even as he returned to the top 10 in the world by winning the Memorial for his second victory of the PGA Tour season. That put him very much in the mix for a spot on the American team going to Japan.
Field Set for Tokyo Olympics Women’s Competition

With the close of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the 60 players eligible to represent their countries at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were set via the June 29 update of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. The top-15 players are eligible for the Olympics, with a limit of four players from a given country. The United States, led by World No. 1 Nelly Korda, and the Republic of Korea, led by World No. 2 Jin Young Ko and defending 2016 gold medalist Inbee Park, are the only two countries to send the maximum four players to Japan.
Davis Thompson ties course record to take PGA lead in Detroit

Davis Thompson, in his third PGA Tour event as a professional, is leading the Rocket Mortgage Classic after matching a Detroit Golf Club record with a 9-under-par 63 to take the early first-round lead Thursday. Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, and Joaquin Niemann were two shots back. Seamus Power and J.J. Spaun shot 66, putting them another stroke behind the surprising leader who is in the field as a sponsor exemption. Twenty-seven players will finish their first round Saturday morning before playing the second round. Thompson missed only one green and needing just 26 putts in his bogey-free round with nine birdies. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau had nine pars on the back nine to close with a 72 to leave him nine shots back a day after parting ways with caddie Tim Tucker. He replaced him for this week with Cobra-Puma Golf tour operations manager Ben Schomin, who said he was a caddie in competition for the first time.
2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open purse is set for €3,000,000, with the winner's share coming in at €500,000 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart. The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and...
This didn't age well. Forza Italia!

It's too bad the best 2 teams in the tournament have to face-off in QF ** -- Guy Caballero 07/02/2021 2:57PM. I would say... the best *team* against the best collection of -- hoodozhnik 07/02/2021 8:15PM. Italy does look really good, but I find it impossible to root for them....